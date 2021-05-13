Woman falls under RTA bus as it pulls away in Harrison Twp.

A woman who had been riding an RTA bus was struck Wednesday after she fell while the bus was pulling away in Harrison Twp.
The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Dixie Drive, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
“As the bus pulled away the female reportedly fell down under the bus,” the release stated.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken with serious injuries to Miami Valley Hospital, where she is reported in stable condition.
The pedestrian crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office traffic services unit.