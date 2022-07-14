Woman flown to hospital after crash into tree in Preble County

A woman was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Preble County this afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Preble County dispatchers passed along reports of the crash at 4:20 p.m.
OSHP said that the crash was on Sonora Road just east of Verona Road in Harrison Township.
Highway patrol dispatchers said that the woman was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Her condition is not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.
