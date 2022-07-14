dayton-daily-news logo
Woman flown to hospital after crash into tree in Preble County

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Local News
By
9 minutes ago

A woman was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Preble County this afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Preble County dispatchers passed along reports of the crash at 4:20 p.m.

OSHP said that the crash was on Sonora Road just east of Verona Road in Harrison Township.

Highway patrol dispatchers said that the woman was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Her condition is not known.

We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.

