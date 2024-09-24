Woman flown to hospital after crashing into Darke County utility pole

On investigation, crews found that Jodi Davidson, 52, of Union City was driving a gold Chevrolet Cruze southbound on state Route 49 when the car went off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

CareFlight was called to the scene, and flew Davidson to Miami Valley Hospital.

Aside from CareFlight, deputies were joined at the scene by Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue, as well as the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team.