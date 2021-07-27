dayton-daily-news logo
Woman indicted in double shooting at Harrison Twp. bar and grill

Alexis Carter. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A Harrison Twp. woman accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a bar and grill earlier this month was indicted.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Alexis Carter, 26, on four counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sporty’s Taphouse & Grill’s parking lot on North Main Street on a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One victim was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the chest, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight in the parking lot. Carter pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, according to records.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

