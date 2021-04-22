Woman indicted in OVI crash that injured 5, including 3 children

Emma Marie Williams, 38, was issued a summons to appear May 6 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Williams was driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX sport-utility vehicle south on South James H. McGee Boulevard around 9 p.m. Sept. 29, 2020, when she apparently lost control when approaching Germantown Street. She drove off the side of the road and struck three trees before overturning and slamming into a utility pole, according to a Dayton Police Department traffic crash report.