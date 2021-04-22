X

Woman indicted in OVI crash that injured 5, including 3 children

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A Dayton woman was indicted Wednesday for vehicular assault in a September OVI crash that sent five people, including three children, to local hospitals.

Emma Marie Williams, 38, was issued a summons to appear May 6 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Williams was driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX sport-utility vehicle south on South James H. McGee Boulevard around 9 p.m. Sept. 29, 2020, when she apparently lost control when approaching Germantown Street. She drove off the side of the road and struck three trees before overturning and slamming into a utility pole, according to a Dayton Police Department traffic crash report.

Williams and her front seat passenger, a 41-year-old Dayton woman, were ejected from the SUV and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Her three daughters, ages 9, 8, and 3 at the time of the crash, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with injuries believed to be minor, according to the crash report.

Williams was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of OVI and three counts of endangering children, court records show. She is not in custody.

