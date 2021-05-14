Woman jailed, accused of selling suspected fentanyl out of Preble County motel

Kaitlyn L. Maiden is charged with aggravated possession of drugs and two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson announced Thursday.

Maiden was arrested during a late Tuesday traffic stop after a warrant was issued as part of a drug trafficking investigation. During the investigation, Simpson said detectives purchased 27 capsules of suspected fentanyl from Maiden, who had been staying at the Deerfield Motel at 2871 E. U.S. 35 in Twin Twp.