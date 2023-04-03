Woman loses 100 pounds, skydiver rescue and other weekend stories you might have missed

Katy Kuns of Butler Township has struggled with maintaining a normal weight since she was very young. She remembers fighting weight gain as a teenager in the 1980s and continued to put on weight throughout college.

“I got married in 1993 and I was 270 pounds,” Kuns said. “I can say now that I overate but didn’t understand why.”

Chemical accident at Meijer distribution center causes injury

One person was injured after a chemical accident at a Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City Sunday morning.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services was sent to the 4200 block on S. County Road 25A on reports of an employee with respiratory issues, according to a release from the Tipp City Fire & EMS’s Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller.

Haller said the employee removed himself from the scene and was transported to a local hospital to treat chemical inhalation symptoms.

3 skydivers go off course in Middletown, 1 rescued from a tree

Skydivers were rescued Sunday afternoon when they apparently went off course and one became snagged in a tree, according to police.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. when a person was reported in a tree on Elwood Street. The skydiver was rescued by the Middletown Division of Fire.

Another skydiver landed behind the fast food restaurants on Verity Parkway and another on Germantown Road, according to Police Chief David Birk.

Andrews sees positives in play of Dayton QBs in annual spring game

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Trevor Andrews couldn’t have picked a better April day for his first spring game as head coach of the Dayton Flyers football team. Clear skies and comfortable temperatures greeted him at the Jerry Von Mohr Practice Facility across the street from UD Arena as he took the next step toward his first season at UD since he was a player in the 1990s.

“It was great to get out here finally,” Andrews said, “and the weather cooperated with us a little bit. It’s been been pretty windy, and we’ve had a ton of rain. It was great to get out and throw the ball around a little bit more than we have been able to this spring. Guys ran around and did a nice job. There were some good things on both sides of the ball and then some things we’ll identify off the film that we’ve got to work on and get better at.”

Dante Casciola was the first quarterback to get the ball, and Cole Dow followed. Both quarterbacks saw action in the first half. Casciola started the first five games last season before suffering a season-ending broken thumb. Dow saw limited action in four games.

Historical Society of Germantown celebrates 50th year

Julia Smith, vice president of the Historical Society of Germantown, is busy with society members and volunteers planning its 50th anniversary.

Smith’s family lived in Germantown when she was born, and although they moved around a bit, she’s been a permanent fixture in the city she calls her “hometown” since 1975.

“I graduated from Germantown High School and it’s my home,” she says.

The historical society was formed in 1973, in an historic building that was formerly an Andrew Carnegie library, and Smith became a volunteer about five years later. “I started out as a docent, with an idea to get students informed about their city’s history,” she said.

Photos: Dayton football spring game

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton’s annual spring football game on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Jerry Von Mohr Practice Facility in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

