Andrews sees positives in play of Dayton QBs in annual spring game

“It was great to get out here finally,” Andrews said, “and the weather cooperated with us a little bit. It’s been been pretty windy, and we’ve had a ton of rain. It was great to get out and throw the ball around a little bit more than we have been able to this spring. Guys ran around and did a nice job. There were some good things on both sides of the ball and then some things we’ll identify off the film that we’ve got to work on and get better at.”

Dante Casciola was the first quarterback to get the ball, and Cole Dow followed. Both quarterbacks saw action in the first half. Casciola started the first five games last season before suffering a season-ending broken thumb. Dow saw limited action in four games.