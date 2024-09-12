Breaking: Dayton woman dies after pursuit, crash on I-70 in Clark County

Woman pleads guilty in I-75 shooting in Dayton

3 hours ago
A woman who reportedly shot at a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Dayton has pleaded guilty.

Amanda Ray, 35, was convicted of one count of felonious assault after pleading guilty on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

One count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were dismissed. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8.

On Nov. 24, Ray reportedly shot at a vehicle while driving north on I-75 near state Route 4.

The other driver filmed the shooting on her phone and was able to identify the vehicle’s license plate, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The driver also identified Ray during a photo lineup.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

