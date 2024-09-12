Woman pleads guilty in I-75 shooting in Dayton

Explore Ohio bill would add criminal charges for auto crashes causing injury

One count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were dismissed. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8.

On Nov. 24, Ray reportedly shot at a vehicle while driving north on I-75 near state Route 4.

The other driver filmed the shooting on her phone and was able to identify the vehicle’s license plate, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The driver also identified Ray during a photo lineup.