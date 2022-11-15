Woman run over, killed in Dayton BP lot; Police seek hit-and-run driver

Now, the Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a red, single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck missing the passenger side door handle that fled after striking the woman at 1:05 a.m. at 500 Salem Ave.

The woman, identified Tuesday as Claudette Turner by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, was taken by medics to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.