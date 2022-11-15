dayton-daily-news logo
Woman run over, killed in Dayton BP lot; Police seek hit-and-run driver

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

A 40-year-old Dayton woman was run over and killed Saturday after she fell while trying to get back into a pickup truck as it was leaving a Dayton BP gas station.

Now, the Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a red, single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck missing the passenger side door handle that fled after striking the woman at 1:05 a.m. at 500 Salem Ave.

The woman, identified Tuesday as Claudette Turner by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, was taken by medics to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver was described as a white man last seen wearing dark colored pants, a white T-shirt and a yellow baseball cap.

Anyone who has information is urged to call detective Jordan at 937-333-1141 or to remain anonymous and possibly collect a cash reward, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

