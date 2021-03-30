Woman sentenced to jail for abuse of 90-year-old patient

“Dikki Crane violated the trust of (the victim), her family and her employer in a brutal, unforgiving fashion.” The victim, who has since died, “was jerked out of bed. She was verbally abused … She was left with grotesque bruises and ongoing pain,” the document stated.

Crane’s defense attorney argued that community control would be sufficient punishment because her conviction prevents her from ever working in the healthcare field again.

Crane’s State Tested Nursing Assistant license is expired, according to the nurse aide registry on the Ohio Department of Health website.

Also, Crane’s attorney stated in a court filing that there are mitigating factors, including that Crane never before had a criminal record, that in 2015 she suffered the loss of her eldest son who died by homicide and that she was diagnosed with a mental illness following her presence during the August 2019 mass shooting in Dayton.

Crane began serving her sentence Monday afternoon.