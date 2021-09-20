Greene County Womens’ Hall of Fame event cancelled

The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame announced that the Sept. 25 luncheon honoring this year’s inductees is cancelled, due to significant increases in COVID-19 cases.
“This very difficult decision was made after consultation with all five 2021 honorees: Cassie Barlow, Rebecca Morgann, Marlene Labig, Mary Gail Simpson and Carolyn Tipps,” read a statement.
The five inductees will be honored in a small, private event for the safety and comfort of attendees.
“The event planning committee looks forward to making it a special day for the honorees celebrating their induction into the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame,” the organization said.
All reservation checks previously received will be returned to sender. For more information, call 937-429-1805.