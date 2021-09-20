dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greene County Womens’ Hall of Fame event cancelled

Greene Womens Hall of Fame 2021 honorees: Cassie Barlow, Rebecca Morgann, Marlene Labig, Mary Gail Simpson and Carolyn Tipps.
Caption
Greene Womens Hall of Fame 2021 honorees: Cassie Barlow, Rebecca Morgann, Marlene Labig, Mary Gail Simpson and Carolyn Tipps.

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame announced that the Sept. 25 luncheon honoring this year’s inductees is cancelled, due to significant increases in COVID-19 cases.

“This very difficult decision was made after consultation with all five 2021 honorees: Cassie Barlow, Rebecca Morgann, Marlene Labig, Mary Gail Simpson and Carolyn Tipps,” read a statement.

ExplorePfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

The five inductees will be honored in a small, private event for the safety and comfort of attendees.

“The event planning committee looks forward to making it a special day for the honorees celebrating their induction into the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame,” the organization said.

All reservation checks previously received will be returned to sender. For more information, call 937-429-1805.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek grad to walk 5,000 miles for suicide prevention awareness
2
Medicare open enrollment opens soon for 2.3M Ohioans
3
First expansion in 25 years coming to Summer Brooke subdivision in...
4
Dayton pediatricians answer questions about children and coronavirus...
5
BEST OF DAYTON: How to nominate and vote in this year’s contest
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top