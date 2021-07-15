Woolpert fully reopens offices, with flexible scheduling

Beavercreek engineering and architectural firm Woolpert said Thursday it is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after the pandemic forced remote and other work arrangements.
The company said its more than 1,300 employees were given the choice of working full time in an office, remote work or a “hybrid” schedule.
“More than 90% of the staff indicated they would like to work either hybrid or remotely, and each can modify that selection moving forward,” the company said in a release.
Woolpert said it will pay a $50 monthly technology stipend to all employees, and redesign Woolpert’s offices to accommodate “flexible workspaces and promote collaboration, creativity and socialization.”
The global architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries.
“We were pleased that throughout the pandemic, thanks to the hard work of people who worked in often challenging conditions, we successfully maintained productivity levels,” Woolpert Chief Operating Officer Kirk McClurkin said.
“We have all learned a lot over the last 16 months, and fortunately our leadership and our staff have been able to react and adapt quickly,” CEO Scott Cattran said.
The company has 226 Dayton-area employees.