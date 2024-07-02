Woolpert, Messer Construction win hefty new defense contracts

Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received, according to the DOD. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2029.

The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District.

Also named recently, Messer Construction was awarded a $43.9 million firm-fixed-price contract for construction services at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the DOD said.

The work will have an estimated completion date of June 20, 2027.

Messer was recently awarded a contract to build the Wright-Patterson Army Reserve Center and Area Maintenance Support Facility, a Messer regional leader told the Dayton Daily News.

Groundbreaking for the project is anticipated in the second half of this year, with a targeted completion in the spring of 2027.

“This project addresses the need for more space for Army Reserve training, storage and maintenance activities; plus associated site improvements to support the new buildings,” said Paul Richter, Messer operations vice president and federal/military market segment leader.

The contract originated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Ky.