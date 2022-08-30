Woolpert wins big in new $50M Army mapping contract

The U.S. Army is tapping Beavercreek’s Woolpert Inc. for global mapping and charting work, the Department of Defense announced.
Woolpert was awarded a $49.9 million firm-fixed-price contract for worldwide technical support and the operation and maintenance of sensors for coastal mapping and charting missions, the DOD said.
Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the government said.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 12. 2025.
The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Mobile, Ala.
Woolpert is a Beavercreek-based architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm. The company says it has been America’s “fastest-growing AEG firm” since 2015, with more than 1,600 total employees.
