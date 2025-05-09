Work starts on Cold War nuclear sub memorial

The partially re-assembled U.S Navy submarine memorial, when completed next year, will provide a dual, public showcase of two of the nation’s key weapons in battling for global freedom, first through Voice of America shortwave radio broadcasts during World War II and then later teaming up with the underwater warrior vessel during the Cold War conflict with the former Soviet Union.

The two linked historical sites are expected to be a regional and national tourism destination when it opens to the public in spring 2026, Robert Viney, vice president & program executive of the Submarine Cincinnati Memorial Association, told the Journal-News.

“Being co-located with that impressive historic and educational resource, the combined site is quite a unique asset for the community and is expected to attract visitors from the region, across the state, and even from across the country,” Viney said this week.

“We are on track for a public grand opening event in April or May 2026. With luck, we’d like to make it April 11, 2026, which would be the 126th birthday of the submarine force,” he said of the submarine memorial first announced at a high-profile ceremony in August of last year.

“We have had some delays in anticipated actions on the site for the relocation of existing utility lines to the VOA Museum and the (adjacent) Field House at the MetroParks soccer fields, with a lot of rain and very soggy ground.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Viney said the location of the memorial will be on the west side of the existing retention pond on the east side of Crosley Boulevard leading from Tylersville Road to the VOA Museum. In two weeks, a barrier between the pond the submarine’s Memorial Plaza will begin construction and that structure will form the support for the “wharf” between the plaza and the pond.

“We’ll be installing the steel (submarine) ‘ribs’ that will define the overall length and width of the Memorial as a full-size replica of the submarine – 360 feet long, 16 feet in diameter – during the summer will delivery of the refurbished pieces of the USS Cincinnati taking place in middle to late August,” said Viney.

More than a decade ago, original plans for the submarine memorial were for it to be located on the banks of the Ohio River in Cincinnati near the Great American Ball Park stadium but that strategy remained stalled until the current West Chester Twp. site became a viable option.

Plans now call for a $9.5 million memorial, which will feature walk-through spaces of the submarine’s skeleton frame and historical, educational kiosks on the historical vessel - launched in 1977 and decommissioned in 1996 - and its global impact on patrolling international oceans.

Viney said the project’s total funding goals are $8 million for construction, $1 million for the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education program and $500,000 for an endowment fund to provide for ongoing upkeep and maintenance for the memorial.

An additional $1.1 million is needed to complete the memorial construction and fundraising at the Submarine Cincinnati Memorial Association website is available for individual and business donations.

According to the group’s web page, the USS Cincinnati memorial will be a “unique patriotic, historic and educational asset to the community.”

“We will honor the service not only of the submarine force but of all veterans who served in all branches during the period of the Cold War and contributed to us winning the Cold War and preserving global peace and security for nearly 80 years at this point.”

“The motto of the Memorial is “Peace is Our Purpose.” We want people to understand that the service and sacrifice of those who served, and the investments our country makes in weapons systems like the USS Cincinnati and the Voice of America programs and capabilities, is to protect peace around the world and for the American people.”