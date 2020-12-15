WPAFB’s Christmas tree lighting evening rolls on with drive-thru program

The newly lit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Christmas tree shines brightly outside the Wright-Patterson Club during the 2020 Tree Lighting drive-thru event hosted by the 88th Force Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 2. Families were able to go through the drive-thru, get goody bags and hot chocolate from Santa’s elves and then park to watch the lighting of the base’s Christmas tree from their car while listening to the event over Facebook Live or their car radio. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Santa Claus waves to children in a passing car during the 2020 Tree Lighting drive-thru event hosted by the 88th Force Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 2. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Some of Santa’s Elves pass out goodie bags during 2020 Tree Lighting drive-thru event Dec. 2. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, is joined by Antoinette Tegtmeier (right) as her son Ellwood and daughter Alyssa flip the switch to light the base Christmas tree. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH