Wright Brothers Institute welcomes new president

“Fennessey brings extensive experience in fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia, a key aspect of WBI’s mission to drive technology acceleration for the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense,” the institute said this week. “His leadership will continue to enhance WBI’s role as a hub for transformative solutions, agile innovation, and workforce development.”

“The board believes Steve is well-positioned to strengthen WBI’s unique mission as a collaborative, community-based R&D organization while adapting it to emerging priorities and evolving business practices at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said John Leland, chair of the WBI Board of Trustees.

Fennessey has held leadership positions in the defense and aerospace sectors. His résumé includes time spent with GE, Maven Research, Imaginatik and others, including stints as vice president of innovation and interim president for WBI.

“I am honored to take on this role at Wright Brothers Institute,” Fennessey said in a statement. “WBI has a strong legacy of delivering innovative solutions to complex challenges.”