Wright Brothers Institute welcomes new president

Steve Fennessey speaks at an open house for Hangar 18 in 2022. Contributed
16 minutes ago
An institute that helps solve problems for the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has a new leader.

Riverside-based Wright Brothers Institute (WBI) said Steve Fennessey is its new president.

“Fennessey brings extensive experience in fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia, a key aspect of WBI’s mission to drive technology acceleration for the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense,” the institute said this week. “His leadership will continue to enhance WBI’s role as a hub for transformative solutions, agile innovation, and workforce development.”

Wright Brothers Institute named Steve Fennessey as its new president. Contributed

“The board believes Steve is well-positioned to strengthen WBI’s unique mission as a collaborative, community-based R&D organization while adapting it to emerging priorities and evolving business practices at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said John Leland, chair of the WBI Board of Trustees.

Fennessey has held leadership positions in the defense and aerospace sectors. His résumé includes time spent with GE, Maven Research, Imaginatik and others, including stints as vice president of innovation and interim president for WBI.

“I am honored to take on this role at Wright Brothers Institute,” Fennessey said in a statement. “WBI has a strong legacy of delivering innovative solutions to complex challenges.”

