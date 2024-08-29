Wright Brothers Middle School closed Friday after air conditioning malfunction

“Due to the anticipated heat index, Wright Brothers will be closed on Friday, August 30th,” Superintendent David Lawrence said in a statement.

All other buildings will be open and will continue as normal, and the district said that it expects that the issue will be resolved before Tuesday and classes will resume as normal.

In Dayton, high temperatures on Friday are forecast to be around 98 degrees, with heat index values as high as 102, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.