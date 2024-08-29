Wright Brothers Middle School closed Friday after air conditioning malfunction

Local News
By
Aug 29, 2024
X

Dayton Public Schools have announced that Wright Brothers Middle School on Huffman Avenue will be closed Friday after a system malfunction left the school without air conditioning.

“Due to the anticipated heat index, Wright Brothers will be closed on Friday, August 30th,” Superintendent David Lawrence said in a statement.

All other buildings will be open and will continue as normal, and the district said that it expects that the issue will be resolved before Tuesday and classes will resume as normal.

ExploreMAP: 10 splash pads and rec centers where you can beat the heat in Dayton

In Dayton, high temperatures on Friday are forecast to be around 98 degrees, with heat index values as high as 102, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

In Other News
1
Dayton Metro Library questions county funding projection as tax levy...
2
The Neon gets new look honoring Julia Reichert, plus improved outdoor...
3
Lowering of interest rates ‘too little, too late’ for commercial...
4
36 local events to keep you busy in September
5
Tips when shopping for insurance

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

Back to Top
© 2024 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.