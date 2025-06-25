Wright Dunbar Day to feature more than 30 food trucks, 80 retail vendors

“We used to do urban nights and stuff and that went away... so I still wanted to bring some community to the area,” said organizer Tae Winston.

Food trucks expected to be in attendance include Cece’s Kitchen, Courtland’s Mobile Grill, De’Lish, Houdini’s Kitchen and Renny’s Henny Wings. Retail vendors include anything from clothing and jewelry to body care and flowers.

Festivalgoers can also expect live entertainment such as drill team performances and a DJ.

The Wright Dunbar District continues to see new investments including the opening of several three-story townhomes, Morgan’s restaurant located across the street from W. Social Tap & Table and a cigar shop and Wright Dunbar Cigars.

There are several other businesses with plans to open in the neighborhood including XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, Haymarket Deli & Sweets and Saoko Leaf & Vine.

During the festival, West Third Street will be blocked from Shannon to Broadway Streets.

Dunbar was one of the first nationally known African-American writers.

His father, Joshua, escaped slavery and enlisted to serve in the Union Army before settling in Dayton. His mother, Matilda, was born a slave in Fayette County, Kentucky. Despite being illiterate herself, Matilda instilled a love for language in her son.

At age 6, Dunbar wrote his first poem, “An Easter Ode.” Six years later he recited that poem to the congregation of Eaker Street A.M.E. Church in Dayton, his first known public reading.

After high school, Dunbar found work as an elevator operator in the Callahan Building, where he scribbled down bits of poetry between calls and studied the dialects of the writers. That work eventually led to his first self-published book, “Oak and Ivy,” which he sold for $1 to the people who rode his elevator.

“Majors and Minors,” his second book of poetry was published in 1896 and transported him to national acclaim. He toured the United States giving public readings and in 1897 sailed to London where he traveled in English literary circles.

Dunbar died on Feb. 9, 1906 at the age of 33. He was buried in Woodland Cemetery.