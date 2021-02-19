Wright-Patt active-shooter exercise set for Feb. 24

Those in the immediate proximity of the exercise should respond accordingly by practicing the “Run, Hide, Fight” response method. Meanwhile, personnel on both Areas A and B should go into lockdown mode or find a place of concealment and remain until the “all-clear” signal is given.

Wing inspection team members will be evaluating the exercise response throughout the entire installation. They will be marked with badges and vests.

Base officials are asking individuals, on or around the base, to not call 911 if they see or hear WPAFB emergency-response personnel conducting training operations during the exercise.

“This is an exercise and a training event. We don’t want off-base police or fire to respond to the base,” Freund said.

The exercise’s response phase is scheduled from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Most of the base will be done with the drill afterward; however, training activities will continue at the scene.

Organizations working directly in “recovery” operations, such as the Emergency Operations Center, will continue to be involved, Freund added.

Potential training exercise effects and impacts could include:

· Gate traffic or motorists rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed;

· Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base;

· Travel congestion;

· Temporary blockage of some roadways;

· Increased security measures;

· “Giant Voice” activation;

· Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods;

· Alert sirens.

Fraud emphasized that Wright-Patterson AFB is not trying to surprise anyone and this training ensures base personnel and emergency responders are prepared for an active-shooter incident.

Surrounding communities may hear emergency-response vehicle sirens or the Giant Voice, which are all part of the training exercise.

Active-shooter training should also be reviewed in advance of the exercise to ensure personnel know exactly what steps they should take if a real event occurs, Freund added.