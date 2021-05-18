dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patt Airmen returning home after assisting with vaccination efforts in Michigan

Traffic flows through Gate 12A onto Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As of April 20, only individuals with a valid Department of Defense identification card, Wright-Patterson AFB visitor pass or other base-issued pass will be allowed entry to the installation. (File photo)
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

After a two-month deployment administering COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen are returning home this afternoon.

The Airmen from the 88th Medical Group are returning from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, where they worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency with vaccine administration.

The medical group was a part of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operation Type Team 1, which is capable of administering up to 6,000 vaccinations in a day, a release from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said.

The Airmen from Wright-Patt worked with about 2,700 other people from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force to support the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and in the U.S. Virgin islands, the release said.

