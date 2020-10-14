Wright-Patt Chapel news

CATHOLIC MASS
Saturday, 5 p.m., Prairies Chapel in-person Mass and parking lot (watch the live streamed Mass; communion is brought out to the car)
Sunday, 9 a.m., Kittyhawk Chapel in-person Mass
In-person Mass
- 50 people maximum attendance
- Must register to attend at https://wpafbchapel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/455739
- No walk-ins accepted at this time
Parking lot Mass
· Takes place only at the Prairies Chapel, Saturday 5 p.m.
· Watch the live stream Mass from vehicle on Facebook - Wright Patterson AFB Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, https://external.mail.af.mil/mail/drafts/id/www.facebook.com/WPCatholicCommunity/, or You Tube - WPAFB Catholic Community, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT8piMXjlx1zgyBamJvvIzg?view_as=subscriber
· Communion will be brought out to the vehicle.
PROTESTANT SERVICE
- Join online on Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook - WPAFB Protestant Chapel Community, https://www.facebook.com/WPProtestantCommunity, or You Tube - WPAFB Protestant Chapel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYkAYWwC2wbr-_0thCEcUSQ