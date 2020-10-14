X

Wright-Patt Chapel news

CATHOLIC MASS

Saturday, 5 p.m., Prairies Chapel in-person Mass and parking lot (watch the live streamed Mass; communion is brought out to the car)

Sunday, 9 a.m., Kittyhawk Chapel in-person Mass

In-person Mass

Parking lot Mass

· Takes place only at the Prairies Chapel, Saturday 5 p.m.

· Watch the live stream Mass from vehicle on Facebook - Wright Patterson AFB Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, https://external.mail.af.mil/mail/drafts/id/www.facebook.com/WPCatholicCommunity/, or You Tube - WPAFB Catholic Community, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT8piMXjlx1zgyBamJvvIzg?view_as=subscriber

· Communion will be brought out to the vehicle.

PROTESTANT SERVICE

