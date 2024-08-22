Wright-Patt Credit Union again named Air Force credit union of the year

WPCU was ranked first among 13 nominees in the category.

“Wright-Patt Credit Union’s service to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community is unparalleled and is a remarkable asset not only to the 88th Air Base Wing, but also the 129 tenant units across the installation… the credit union has become part of our military family and is a well-respected mission partner,” Col. Dustin Richards, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing, said in a signed memorandum quoted in the credit union’s announcement.

Wright-Patt Credit Union got its start on what became Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1932 when employees at the installation began contributing a quarter a week to help a co-worker when his family was in need, said WPCU President and Chief Executive Tim Mislansky.

“This fund, originally called the ‘Sunshine Community Fund,’ led to the inception of Wright-Patt Credit Union,” Mislansky said. “This award demonstrates that 93 years later, we continue to live out the generous spirit of that initial fund and are fulfilling our mission to help people through life.”