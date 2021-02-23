Wright-Patt fire department breaks the ice on rescue operations

Being able to feel the cold is important.

“This is to acclimate the rescuers, the people in the fire department, to cold-climate conditions,” he said. “We hate for them to learn what the suit feels like and the water feels like and the temperature feels like during an emergency.”

Wilcher and the fire department took advantage of this month’s cold weather to let base firefighters get their feet wet, so to speak. Every responder, except for those on leave, attended one of three training sessions held the second week of February.

One of them was Fire Department Capt. Steven McKee.

“I learned about the need to trust your equipment, the need to rely on others to get the job done, and that Ohio is still very cold,” he said.

This was not the first time McKee has taken part in this icy training, but he said refreshers are important.

“The more you use it, the easier it is,” he added.