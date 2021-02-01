Wright-Patt intramurals to return in February

Starting Feb. 16, games will be held at Jarvis Fitness Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 and 6 p.m. The eight-team league will be coed. Each roster is limited to five players.

Both courts on either side of the curtain will be used. The games are set at 20 minutes or the first team to reach 25 points.

The regular season is scheduled to run through April. League officials will stage a postseason tournament, with plans to be determined on how many teams qualify.

No spectators, family or friends will be allowed to attend any games due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

During this time of uncertainty, McInturf encourages Airmen to stay fit and ready for potential upcoming seasons in other sports.

“Use the gyms, stay in shape and stay active,” he said. “That way, when it comes time for sports to start again, you’re ready.”

As of now, there are only plans for the 3-on-3 basketball season. During a normal year of intramural sports, Wright-Patterson AFB also offers volleyball, softball and flag football.

Ball said he understands how important it is to get sports back up and running in a safe manner.

“Sports provide a healthy and fun avenue for maintaining fitness, comradery, esprit de corps, facilitate improved appropriate emotional responses in time of conflict and enable growth of interpersonal relationships,” he added. “It’s a wonderful way to improve our connectedness across the installation.”

For more information about the 3-on-3 basketball league, contact McInturf, at 937-904-9409. Rosters must be emailed to john.mcinturf@us.af.mil by Feb. 8.