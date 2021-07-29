dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patt reimposes indoor mask mandate

All personnel must resume wearing face masks indoors at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Contributed
Military News | 7 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday reinstituted its indoor face mask policy, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, said the mandate takes effect immediately and is in accordance with updated U.S. Department of Defense guidance.

Also Thursday, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced that all visitors must resume wearing masks while indoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday advised masking indoors in areas with high rates of the coronavirus.

In Ohio, COVID-19 cases have been rising and for the third day in a row Thursday daily cases were reported above 1,000 by the Ohio Department of Health.

