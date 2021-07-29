Masks required for all visitors to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will now require all visitors to wear face masks indoors.
The policy takes effect Friday at the museum at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and is in accordance with updated guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the museum announced Thursday afternoon.
The museum in mid-May changed its policy so that visitors who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus did not have to wear masks. However, with the rise in COVID-19 cases and the more contagious Delta variant, federal guidelines have changed.
The mask requirement will remain in effect until further notice, the museum announced.
Events scheduled at the museum will continue as planned; however, visitors will need to follow mask and physical distancing guidelines.
Water fountains throughout the museum will remain closed. Visitors may bring a clear sealed water bottle, up to 20 ounces, or purchase one at the museum.
Cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations also will remain in place throughout the museum and visitors are asked to continue practicing good hygiene.
Admission and parking are free to the world’s largest military aviation museum that features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts in more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.