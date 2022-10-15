Wright-Patt shows off its snow removal equipment

In anticipation of poor weather during the coming winter, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s snow removal team showed off their equipment and abilities during the Wright-Patt Snow Parade on Friday.
The equipment included 22-foot snowplows, large snow blowers, trucks and tractors.
Christian Wade, Work Leader for WPAFB Civil Engineering, said that a crew of eight people work 12-hour shifts to clear the base’s airfield during poor weather.
With a few inches of snow, fully clearing the runways could take a few days, Wade said.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac previously predicted a cold, snowy winter, while the National Weather Service said this will be a La Niña winter, which tend to be wetter than normal.
