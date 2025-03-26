Wright-Patt site offers latest in traffic, gate changes

There, the site aims to compile the most recent information regarding gate access, traffic conditions, and road changes, for both of the base’s main areas, Area A and Area B.

“We strive to keep traffic flowing smoothly and safely for everyone,” a spokesman for the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said, referring to the page.

The base has seen a torrent of change since late January, when the federal government mandated that most workers end telework arrangements and return to offices, with some exceptions.

The Air Force ordered commanders to cancel telework and remote work agreements and require employees within 50 miles of official worksites to return to in-person duties by Feb 7.

Nearly 40,000 military and civilian employees work at the base, making it a magnet for traffic, especially in the morning.

Some recent permanent traffic changes include removing stop signs from Chidlaw Road on Area A and adding “cross traffic does not stop” signs to Spruce Way below existing stop signs.

Base leaders estimate that several thousand additional vehicles are entering the base daily, said Col. Sean Brazel, 88the Mission Support Group commander.

“We anticipated an increase in traffic following the return-to-work executive order and took steps to facilitate the flow through our gates and entry control points,” Brazel said.

“We continue to monitor local traffic patterns and urge our employees to stagger arrival and departure times around peak traffic hours, and to utilize alternate gates and commuter routes that have the lowest traffic flow in the mornings and afternoons,” he also said.