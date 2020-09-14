Wright-Patt Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Graham III

What is your favorite part of your job?

The Human Resource Education (HRE) Program. The office as a whole has worked hard to provide leaders at all levels with conflict management skills necessary to improve unit cohesion and mission effectiveness. It is important individuals understand the significance of the Equal Opportunity Program and the effects it has on productivity if unlawful discrimination and unlawful harassment is not addressed, corrected or understood. I enjoy communicating with military members and employees at all levels especially if it assists with better communication and enhancing mission readiness.