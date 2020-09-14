Wright-Patt Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Graham III

Name: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Graham III
Unit of Assignment: 88th Air Base Wing/EO
Years at Wright-Patt: Almost 2 years
What is your job?
Equal Opportunity specialist (EO). As an EO specialist, I serve as a certified mediator, Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Assessment (DEOCS) Program manager, EO counselor and superintendent. I conduct Human Resource education training through various briefings for commanders and organizations. I also serve as a resilience training assistant.
What is your favorite part of your job?
The Human Resource Education (HRE) Program. The office as a whole has worked hard to provide leaders at all levels with conflict management skills necessary to improve unit cohesion and mission effectiveness. It is important individuals understand the significance of the Equal Opportunity Program and the effects it has on productivity if unlawful discrimination and unlawful harassment is not addressed, corrected or understood. I enjoy communicating with military members and employees at all levels especially if it assists with better communication and enhancing mission readiness.