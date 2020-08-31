Wright-Patt spotlight

What is your job? Supervisor of 88th Civil Engineer, High Voltage/Power Production Shop

What is your favorite part of your job? What I enjoy most about my job is the opportunity to train people in my shop and see them grow in their ability. I have nearly 12 years military experience under my belt as an exterior electrician and spent time here on active duty and the AF Reserve; because of that, I particularly like it when I have the chance to provide additional training to members of the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve. Lastly, I get a lot of satisfaction out seeing tough jobs getting done here on base and how it enhances our overall operations here at Wright-Patterson.