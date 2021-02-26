Wright-Patt to mark Women’s History Month

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of virtual activities aimed at building bonds and inspiring “those we may not even know,” a chief organizer said.
March 1 kicks off a month long “Write to Women” event, in which people can share inspiring messages or quotes with other women across Wright-Patterson AFB – anonymous or not. There will be drop-box locations where notecards are provided.
People can stop by those locations, write an inspiring note, message, or quote and drop them in the box. The notes will be distributed to women across Wright-Patterson AFB at the end of the month.
“The thought behind this project is to lift one another up and inspire those we may not even know,” said Julie Johnson, Women’s History Month events coordinator. “Staying physically distanced, but socially connected.”
Two other key base events are also scheduled:
· March 5 – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a presentation called “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow.” The museum’s new exhibit highlights civilian and military women and their achievements in aviation. The virtual event starts at 6:30 p.m. For details, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Women-in-Air-Force/.
· March 22-26 – WPAFB will host a weeklong virtual walk for women. There will be a hashtag and link for participants to drop photos. Look for updates on the 88th Air Base Wing’s Facebook page @WPAFB. A photo collage will be posted at month’s end. You can take part in the walk at your own pace, place and time.
Throughout March, there will be various Women’s History Month posts on Wright-Patterson AFB’s social media platforms with items such as Women’s Wellness Wednesdays, messages from Team Wright-Patt and more.
For more information about the month’s activities around base, contact Julie Johnson at julie.johnson.14@us.af.mil or 937-257-6214
Women’s History Month began in March 1987 after initially being recognized as Women’s History Week. Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month.
The proclamations aim to celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and highlight their achievements over the course of American history.