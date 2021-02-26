Wright-Patt to mark Women’s History Month

· March 5 – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a presentation called “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow.” The museum’s new exhibit highlights civilian and military women and their achievements in aviation. The virtual event starts at 6:30 p.m. For details, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Women-in-Air-Force/.

· March 22-26 – WPAFB will host a weeklong virtual walk for women. There will be a hashtag and link for participants to drop photos. Look for updates on the 88th Air Base Wing’s Facebook page @WPAFB. A photo collage will be posted at month’s end. You can take part in the walk at your own pace, place and time.

Throughout March, there will be various Women’s History Month posts on Wright-Patterson AFB’s social media platforms with items such as Women’s Wellness Wednesdays, messages from Team Wright-Patt and more.

For more information about the month’s activities around base, contact Julie Johnson at julie.johnson.14@us.af.mil or 937-257-6214

Women’s History Month began in March 1987 after initially being recognized as Women’s History Week. Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month.

The proclamations aim to celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and highlight their achievements over the course of American history.