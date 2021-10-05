dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patterson AFB is now offering the Pfizer booster shot

Tech. Sgt. Hazel Mangabat, 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron, injects Dr. Octavio Borges, a U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine contractor, with the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 8 this year on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Health care workers made up the bulk of the first phase in the three-part vaccine plan. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Local News
By Thomas Gnau
36 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to people with certain qualifying conditions.

The booster is available at military medical treatment facilities and Department of Defense vaccination sites nationwide.

“We’re happy to announce that the Medical Center is now authorized to administer the Pfizer vaccine booster shot to eligible beneficiaries who completed the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago,” Col. (Dr.) Ryan Mihata, deputy commander of the 88th Medical Group, said in a base release.

Eligible beneficiaries include those who are 65 and older, those aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions and those dealing with certain qualifying conditions, including cancer and chronic lung diseases.

At this time, booster shots are not recommended for those who received the Moderna two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine or a mixed series of vaccines.

Vaccines are available in the Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/WPAFBCOVIDApp or calling 937-257-SHOT (7468).

