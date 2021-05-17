Wright-Patterson Exchange now open to civilian employees

Online shopping is coming as well. DoD and Coast Guard civilians and retired employees can create a shopping profile at ShopMyExchange.com.

Competitively priced military exchanges continues to serve Airmen, retirees, disabled veterans and families.

However, civilian shoppers may not purchase alcohol, tobacco, military uniforms or clothing items.

Civilians may take advantage of the barbershop, salon and other shops directly outside of the base exchange entrance, in addition to gas, Chan also said.

Civilians who choose to shop at the Exchange will not have to change or get an additional ID card, as Army & Air Force Exchange Services is prepared to accept current Common Access Card or other documentation, the base said.

“Current CAC ID’s will be accepted,” Chan said. “DOD civilian employees without a CAC may make purchases at the installation where they are employed if they show other proof of employment documentation dated within 12 months, such as SF-50, Personnel Action Report or other NAF equivalent document, in addition to a valid government identification card at point of sale.”

In addition, active and retired Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees will be able to apply for a MILITARY STAR at www.MyECP.com once data coding is updated for each electronic personnel record, Chan said.