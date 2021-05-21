Wright-Patterson gate to be closed this afternoon

Today starting at 5 p.m., Gate 1A — the gate leading to the base commissary and exchange near South Broad Street in Fairborn — will be closed to all traffic outbound and inbound traffic due to a 6 p.m. political rally in Fairborn, the base said on social media.

“This gate adjustment is being done to redirect traffic around the event and mitigate traffic delays/congestion during planned/unplanned road closures which may impact local residents and individuals traveling home through the city,” the base said.