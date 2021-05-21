Wright-Patterson gate to be closed this afternoon

A Wright-Patterson Air Force Base gate will be closed Friday afternoon, potentially affecting traffic.
Today starting at 5 p.m., Gate 1A — the gate leading to the base commissary and exchange near South Broad Street in Fairborn — will be closed to all traffic outbound and inbound traffic due to a 6 p.m. political rally in Fairborn, the base said on social media.
“This gate adjustment is being done to redirect traffic around the event and mitigate traffic delays/congestion during planned/unplanned road closures which may impact local residents and individuals traveling home through the city,” the base said.
To leave the base, people should exit through gate 26A (the commercial truck gate), gate 12A (the gate leading to Air Force Materiel Command headquarters) or 16A.
Those wanting to enter the base after 5 p.m. should enter through gate 12A.
Normal gate 1A hours will resume Saturday.