Wright-Patterson missions spend hundreds of millions in Dayton and beyond

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) is also an important spender, obligating $646 million with small businesses in fiscal year 2020, spending $1.31 billion with businesses outside that category.

That’s well up from $552 million directed to small businesses in fiscal 2019. Last fiscal year, the lab spent $519 million with “non-small businesses.”

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center spending obligations. Dayton Development Coalition image

According to AFRL’s latest data, Ohio has been the No. 1 destination for all AFRL contract actions, ranked top for its number of small business contract actions and ranking first for its number of dollars directed to small and disadvantaged businesses.

In terms of dollars spent or obligated, Virginia receives more of AFRL’s total spending obligations, exceeding $800 million last fiscal year, with Ohio coming in second among the states, at just over $600 million in fiscal 2020. California is third, at less than $500 million.

Of AFRL’s total global obligations from 2013 to 2020, $22.7 billion, obligations to Ohio businesses reached nearly $4.3 billion, according to the lab.

In the Dayton region, Greene County firms received most of those Ohio dollars, at about $375 million, above Montgomery County, which saw just over $200 million in fiscal 2020 spending obligations.

AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force, with a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.

AFLCMC concerns itself with the cradle-to-grave life cycle of Air Force weapons, equipment and airplanes.

Both missions are headquartered at Wright-Patterson, which has more than 30,000 military and civilian employees.