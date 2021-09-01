dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patterson moves to health protection condition ‘Charlie’

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, provides closing remarks June 30 during the 2021 Technical Sergeant Release Party inside the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, provides closing remarks June 30 during the 2021 Technical Sergeant Release Party inside the Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago
Base braces against continuing pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base moved to health protection condition (HPCON) “Charlie,” a stiffer regimen of conditions and requirements to guard against COVID-19.

Last Friday, Col. Patrick Miller, Wright-Patterson’s installation commander, declared a public health emergency amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Miller warned then that “We are on a path for HPCON Charlie.”

He’s scheduled to discuss the matter at 4:30 pm today in a Facebook meeting at https://www.facebook.com/WPAFB.

The military base follows Department of Defense regulations, shifting to different “health protection conditions” when local COVID numbers warrant it.

The base restored HPCON bravo in the first week of August, just two months after a lull in cases had allowed the base to establish HPCON alpha. The move to bravo was an acknowledgement of the Delta variant’s deepening impact.

Then, on Aug. 18, the base moved to HPCON bravo-plus, a status pushing occupancy at the base to 40% of its typical working population, down from 50%.

Pre-pandemic, about 30,000 people went to work at Wright-Patterson every day, most of them driving on base from surrounding communities.

Ohio reported 7,102 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including a backlog of 1,021 cases from last month, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Without the backlogged cases, Ohio recorded 6,081 cases in the last day. It’s the first time the state has reported more than 6,000 daily cases since January, when Ohio was begin to recover from a winter surge.

