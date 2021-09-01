Wright-Patterson moves to health protection condition ‘Charlie’

The base restored HPCON bravo in the first week of August, just two months after a lull in cases had allowed the base to establish HPCON alpha. The move to bravo was an acknowledgement of the Delta variant’s deepening impact.

Then, on Aug. 18, the base moved to HPCON bravo-plus, a status pushing occupancy at the base to 40% of its typical working population, down from 50%.

Pre-pandemic, about 30,000 people went to work at Wright-Patterson every day, most of them driving on base from surrounding communities.

Ohio reported 7,102 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including a backlog of 1,021 cases from last month, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Without the backlogged cases, Ohio recorded 6,081 cases in the last day. It’s the first time the state has reported more than 6,000 daily cases since January, when Ohio was begin to recover from a winter surge.