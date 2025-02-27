Wright-Patterson removes DEI content from its web site

In a digital sign of the times, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said it has removed “DEI” content from its web site, following a Department of Defense directive.
“The 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office has archived and/or removed all news and feature articles, photos, graphics, and videos from our official website, social media accounts, and Defense Visual Information Distribution Service page that promoted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI),” the base said on its site Thursday. “This content has been archived and retained in accordance with applicable records management policies.”
In late January, the Pentagon released a memo to combat commands and senior leaders, saying in part: “The Department of Defense (DOD) has an obligation to the American public to ensure their sons and daughters serve under the best leadership we can provide them. Doing so is a national security imperative. A foundational tenet of the DOD must always be that the most qualified individuals are placed in positions of responsibility in accordance with merit-based, color-blind policies.”
The memo added: “Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, as defined in (President Donald Trump’s) Jan. 27, 2025 executive order, are incompatible with the values of DoD.”
The 88th Air Base Wing handles security, infrastructure, public affairs and other functions for Wright-Patterson, acting as the host unit for the base, which employs nearly 40,000 military and civilian employees and an array of crucial Air Force missions.
