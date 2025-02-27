Wright-Patterson removes DEI content from its web site

In late January, the Pentagon released a memo to combat commands and senior leaders, saying in part: “The Department of Defense (DOD) has an obligation to the American public to ensure their sons and daughters serve under the best leadership we can provide them. Doing so is a national security imperative. A foundational tenet of the DOD must always be that the most qualified individuals are placed in positions of responsibility in accordance with merit-based, color-blind policies.”

The memo added: “Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, as defined in (President Donald Trump’s) Jan. 27, 2025 executive order, are incompatible with the values of DoD.”

The 88th Air Base Wing handles security, infrastructure, public affairs and other functions for Wright-Patterson, acting as the host unit for the base, which employs nearly 40,000 military and civilian employees and an array of crucial Air Force missions.