Wright-Patterson to discuss guidelines for development around base

“Anything the base is doing is extremely important to us,” he said Thursday.

And vice versa. Last year, a council of local governments was formed to better work with the base. The council is readying to hire a consulting firm to help create land-use guidelines for those very communities, Gebhart said.

“It’s going to take us 12 to 16 months to finalize this with the consulting firm,” he said. “I would say a growing number of military bases around the county have these compatibility-use plans in place with their neighboring communities.”

The idea is simple, he said. Communities near military installations want to make sure they build nothing that would deter those installations’ missions. One example: No city would want to build something shiny or reflective near a flight line, such as a solar panel farm.

“We have a good relationship with them, and anytime we can be better partners, we, of course, go above and beyond to make sure we’re communicating with them,” Gebhart said of Wright-Patterson.

Base leadership and 88th Civil Engineer Group planning staff will be on hand at the April 27 meeting to answer questions on the AICUZ study, which was last completed for the base in 1995, Wright-Patterson said.

The Air Force has described AICUZ studies as a way to help local governments in land-use planning near military installations.

“AICUZ studies are conducted to ensure the base balances the needs of military air and ground operations with community concerns by focusing on the Air Force’s policy of promoting public health, safety and general welfare in areas surrounding installations while seeking development that is compatible with the defense-flying mission,” Wright-Patterson said Wednesday.

The Department of Defense developed the AICUZ program in response to increased urban development around military airfields.

There will be information booths with posters and handouts available to further clarify the study, the base said. The base is asking attendees to arrive no later than 6 p.m.

The golf course is off Ohio 444, at gate 16 A.