Wright-Patterson to hold active shooter exercise Wednesday

“Every facility on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base could be impacted by an active shooter,” Freund said. “You can’t assume it will never happen to me.”

Base employees may get lockdown notices via text messages, phone calls and the base public address system, sometimes called the “giant voice.”

“People in the immediate proximity of the active shooter exercise should respond accordingly, which is run, hide and, as a last resort, fight,” the base said.

Because this is an exercise, the base asks that individuals not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers.