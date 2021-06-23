Wright State extends scholarship deadline for first-year students

Kim Everhart, director of financial aid, said Wright State extended the scholarship deadline for new freshmen coming to Wright State directly from high school because “we know that during the national emergency plans change, and then they change again.”

“The scholarship deadline was a barrier to an affordable education and Wright State wants to support students who have faced challenges during the pandemic,” she said.

For the 2021–22 academic year, scholarship offers will be made based on a review of each student’s admission application and FAFSA.

Wright State also will offer a one-time $1,000 Presidential Welcome Scholarship based on need to recent high school graduates who are Ohio residents.

More information on first-year scholarships is available at wright.edu/firstyearscholarships.