Wright State extends scholarship deadline for first-year students

Wright State University announced Wednesday it extended the deadline for scholarships available to new students who enroll directly from high school for the 2021-22 academic year.
An eligible student has to be admitted and enrolled for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23, to qualify for one of the first-year scholarships.
Admitted first-year students automatically will be considered for an academic performance scholarship based on their high school grade-point average. Students with a high school GPA of 3.2 or higher qualify.
Recent high school graduates also will be considered for a need-based scholarship when they submit their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) to Wright State. Anyone not familiar with the FAFSA is encouraged to attend one of Wright State’s Financial Aid 101 virtual events or sign up for a one-on-one appointment. For more information, visit wright.edu/fafsa101.
Wright State’s admission application is free. Students can apply today at wright.edu/apply.
Kim Everhart, director of financial aid, said Wright State extended the scholarship deadline for new freshmen coming to Wright State directly from high school because “we know that during the national emergency plans change, and then they change again.”
“The scholarship deadline was a barrier to an affordable education and Wright State wants to support students who have faced challenges during the pandemic,” she said.
For the 2021–22 academic year, scholarship offers will be made based on a review of each student’s admission application and FAFSA.
Wright State also will offer a one-time $1,000 Presidential Welcome Scholarship based on need to recent high school graduates who are Ohio residents.
More information on first-year scholarships is available at wright.edu/firstyearscholarships.