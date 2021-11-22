Wright State launches search for provost to oversee academics

“Hiring the right candidate for Wright State University’s next provost and senior vice president for academic affairs is key to the ongoing success of our students, academic programs and research enterprise, which are in turn vital to the success of the Dayton region,” said

He said the university is looking for candidates who understand and embrace that WSU as an institution must, “provide comprehensive support not only to our students’ academic needs, but also in their career development through experiential learning opportunities and social and emotional wellbeing.”

Finalists for the provost position will be invited to campus for interviews, Wright State said, and the university community will have an opportunity to meet the finalists and provide feedback through campus forums.

The search committee will be co-chaired by professor of political science Laura Luehrmann and executive vice president and COO Greg Sample. The committee also includes a student, current and former trustees, and more than a dozen professors, deans and university administrators.