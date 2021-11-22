Wright State launches search for provost to oversee academics

Wright State University has announced a 17-member committee of university and community leaders who will lead a national search for Wright State’s next provost.
The provost reports to the university president, and is responsible for overseeing WSU’s academic programs as well as research and academic support services. The university says it wants the next provost to join the campus no later than the start of the fall 2022 semester.
The university has seen repeated turnover at the position. Sue Edwards was provost for just less than 18 months before becoming university president Jan. 1, 2020. Douglas Leaman then was interim provost for 13 months before taking a dean’s job at Auburn University. Oliver H. Evans has been interim provost for the past nine months.
“This is a critical leadership position for the university and our students,” WSU president Sue Edwards, said in an email to faculty, staff and students. “We are seeking a candidate of significant scholarly accomplishment with the experience, dedication, vision and zeal to serve as the senior vice president for academic affairs of a metropolitan research university.”
Seth Bauguess, a spokesman for the university, said WSU is looking to attract candidates who truly understand that students’ success comes first.
“Hiring the right candidate for Wright State University’s next provost and senior vice president for academic affairs is key to the ongoing success of our students, academic programs and research enterprise, which are in turn vital to the success of the Dayton region,” said
He said the university is looking for candidates who understand and embrace that WSU as an institution must, “provide comprehensive support not only to our students’ academic needs, but also in their career development through experiential learning opportunities and social and emotional wellbeing.”
Finalists for the provost position will be invited to campus for interviews, Wright State said, and the university community will have an opportunity to meet the finalists and provide feedback through campus forums.
The search committee will be co-chaired by professor of political science Laura Luehrmann and executive vice president and COO Greg Sample. The committee also includes a student, current and former trustees, and more than a dozen professors, deans and university administrators.
About the Author