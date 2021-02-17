Wright State names new interim provost

Evans spent 18 years of his career at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as president and vice chancellor, vice president for academic affairs/dean and professor of humanities. He also served as president of the college’s Kendall Foundation.

Wright State said it plans to begin a formal search for a permanent provost in the fall of 2021.

Wright State has had ongoing issues with its finances and declining enrollment. Last November, the university announced they would begin laying the groundwork to reduce its faculty workforce.

It is not currently known how many people may be laid off in that reduction.

New position

Wright State will also have its first vice president for inclusive excellence beginning on June 1. Matthew Chaney of Ferris State was named to the position.

The university said Chaney will work with the admissions office, human resources and the Provost’s Office on recruitment and retention of underrepresented students, faculty and staff. He will also work on Wright State’s commitment to a more diverse and inclusive community, Wright State said.