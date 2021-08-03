dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State lifts drinking water warning

A January 2019 photo of the Wright State campus. FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ismail Turay Jr., Dayton

Wright State University lifted all water warnings after tests confirmed contamination levels in the school’s public water system are not detectable, officials announced Tuesday.

The university issued the water warning for its water system at the end June after ethylene glycol was detected on campus. That warning came eight days after the school lifted a previous water warning from the same incident, citing samples that came back negative from the lab for any contamination.

The second warning was issued when officials observed ethylene glycol after a contractor did some maintenance work, the university said Tuesday.

Ethylene glycol has many uses, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, including as antifreeze in cooling and heating systems, and in hydraulic brake fluids. Ingesting large quantities of ethylene glycol may cause vomiting, drowsiness, coma, respiratory failure, convulsions, metabolic changes, followed by cardiopulmonary effects and later renal damage, the U.S. EPA says.

