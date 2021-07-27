Wright State notifying some faculty of eliminated positions

Wright State announced in February they planned to retrench or reduce its faculty by up to 113 positions due to declining enrollment. Trustees announced in April they would have two voluntary separation plans for impacted faculty, which the Wright State faculty union president, Bobby Rubin, said between 85 and 90 people took part in. In addition, some faculty members left for other jobs.

“Certainly, this is a difficult process for the university, and I assure everyone it is a decision the Board of Trustees did not make lightly,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards in a statement. “We have for quite some time focused on alternatives to these changes, including two separate rounds of retirement incentives, a reduced reliance on adjunct faculty and an effort to reduce by attrition. Unfortunately, those efforts have not sufficiently reduced the size of our excess faculty workforce. The continuing enrollment declines require us to act further.”