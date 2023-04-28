Wright State to graduate 1,600 students today and tomorrow

More than 1,600 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s spring commencement ceremonies today and Saturday.
The graduate program will begin today at 7 p.m. in the Nutter Center. The undergraduate program will start tomorrow at 10 a.m.
The featured speaker at the April 29 ceremony will be Sarah Hackenbracht, who will receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. Hackenbracht, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wright State in 2003, is the president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.
The ceremonies will also feature a short congratulatory video from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Tickets are not required, but graduates are asked to limit the number of guests to no more than 14 people so that everyone can be accommodated. Seating at the Nutter Center will be first-come, first-served. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the start of each ceremony.
The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Recorded videos of the ceremonies will also be available to watch on Wright State’s YouTube channel after the ceremonies.
The spring class of 2023 includes graduates with 1,111 bachelor’s degrees, 476 master’s degrees, 16 doctoral degrees and 33 associate degrees.
Graduates by college:
- College of Engineering and Computer Science: 355
- College of Health, Education and Human Services: 370
- College of Liberal Arts: 233
- College of Science and Mathematics: 215
- Raj Soin College of Business: 184
- Lake Campus: 182
- Boonshoft School of Medicine: 68 (master’s degree only)
The two youngest graduating students are 18, earning a bachelor’s degree in German and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. The oldest graduate is 65, earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The classes feature 251 international students from 21 different countries. India boasts the largest number of international graduates, with 209.
The ceremonies will also be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab.
About the Author