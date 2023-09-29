Wright State University anniversary: See timeline of events in the school’s history

Wright State University was granted independent status on Oct. 1, 1967.
As that anniversary date approaches, we took a look at the history of the university and some of the milestones it has seen over the years since.
In Other News
1
I-75 South closed in West Carrollton after crash, fuel spill
2
Ohio minimum wage rises to $10.45 an hour in 2024
3
‘A win-win.’ Sinclair, Wright-Patt squadron team up for food truck...
4
Crumbl Cookies opening new location on Centerville, Sugarcreek Twp...
5
Nonstop United flight to Denver begins in Dayton today
About the Author