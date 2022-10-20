Wright State wins award for helping send low-income students abroad

“Receiving this top recognition for the years of the COVID-19 pandemic speaks volumes to the resilience of our Wright State students to adapt to changing circumstances and still pursue their dreams of an international education,” Streeter-Ferrari said.

Joy Wanderi, associate director in the University Center for International Education, has led the advising and workshop initiative. She said students should know the scholarship is available and the university has resources to help students apply.

“It takes effort and writing winning essays is challenging,” Wanderi said. “However, we work closely with our students to help them showcase their best work.”

Wright State students can learn more about the Gilman Scholarship and study abroad opportunities at the International Education Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union Atrium.

The next deadline to apply for the Gillman Scholarship is March 7, 2023.