WSU faculty union asks university for more flexibility in teaching this semester

Wright State has not mandated that students get a vaccine but has issued a mask mandate for the entire campus. The university says it is “strongly encouraging” students to get a vaccine against COVID-19. The university held a walk-in clinic on Thursday as freshmen moved in.

Greene County Public Health is partnering with Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians to provide the vaccines.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear a mask when inside all buildings on Wright State’s campus, except when actively eating or drinking or working alone in a closed space.

The university has also said several times they are planning to have most classes in-person this semester.

A spokesmen for the university did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the WSU faculty union’s requests.